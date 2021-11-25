The BC Prosecution Service has confirmed no charges have been approved against former Quesnel Mayor Stephen Wallace.

“After a full review of the investigative material provided by the investigative material provided by the investigative agency, Crown Counsel concluded that the charge assessment standard had not been met for any criminal offence and no charges will proceed,” said BC Prosecution Service Communications Counsel Dan McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said as the necessary legal context for any charge assessment decision Crown Counsel must consider the presumption of innocence, the prosecution’s burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt, and the prosecutor’s fundamental obligation to act as a ‘minister of justice,’ and see justice done. He said Crown Counsel must independently, objectively, and fairly measure all the available evidence against a two-part test:

whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction; and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.

McLaughlin says in this case the prosecutor concluded the test was not met, and no charges have been approved.

McLaughlin said the BC Prosecution Service will no further comment on this matter.