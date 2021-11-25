The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting another decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health areas.

119 new cases were reported for last week (November 14th to 20th), 48 of which were in the Quesnel local health area, 66 were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, and 5 were in the 100 Mile area.

The week before (November 7th to 13th), 131 new cases were reported across the Cariboo’s local health areas. 69 of those cases were in the Quesnel area, 58 were in the Cariboo Chilcotin area, and 4 were in the 100 Mile House area.

The BCCDC’s latest data also shows that 78% of eligible people in all three of the Cariboo’s local health areas have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a one percent increase in the 100 Mile House area, and no change in the Cariboo/Chilcotin and Quesnel areas.

73% in the 100 Mile House and Quesnel areas and 72% in the Cariboo/Chilcotin have received theirs. That’s a one percent increase in the Quesnel and Cariboo/Chilcotin area, and no change in the 100 Mile area.