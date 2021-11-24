Quesnel RCMP were called to the scene of a serious accident on Highway 97 just south of Olson Road near Hixon.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a flatdeck semi truck and a pickup truck collided.

RCMP say the driver to the pickup truck died at the scene, while the driver of the semi truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.

BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch, WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners’ Service. The cause of the collision is not known at this time and nothing has been ruled out. Road and weather conditions are reportedly challenging in the area. Quesnel RCMP say the Highway is open, although motorists are advised to drive slow. Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to contact BCHP in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and reference file 2021-807.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen confirms that police were called to a serious collision on Highway 97 north of Quesnel between the Triple J Ranch and Cinema.

Here, he describes what happened.

“A northbound truck collided with a northbound trailer of a semi truck that had lost control on a hill. We’ve got sand trucks on scene, emergency services. We’re urging people to drive for the weather. The roads are extremely icy, they are snow covered, we’ve got blowing snow and whiteout conditions out here, so we urge the public to drive with caution and slow down for emergency equipment.”

Weseen says the Highway is open but motorists are advised to go very slow and to expect some delays.

He says they got the call at around 12-30 this afternoon.

RCMP aren’t releasing any details involving injuries at this time.