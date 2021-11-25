The BC SPCA is looking to free up space for emergency boarding of animals impacted by flooding in the Lower Mainland.

The BC SPCA is offering half price adoptions from now until December 8th across the province, with the exception of the branches in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Prince Rupert, which were impacted by floods, and the Haida Gwaii and 100 Mile House branches, which do not have facilities.

BC SPCA Manager of Communications Lorie Chortyk says the goal of the promotion is to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible.

“We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity,” says Chortyk. “You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have displaced because of the flooding.”

Animals at shelters in the Lower Mainland impacted by flooding were evacuated from the facilities.