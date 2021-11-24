Central Mountain Air will soon be flying out of the Williams Lake Airport once again.

The company announced earlier this morning (November 24) that they are excited to bring back scheduled flights that were suspended in early April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Claeren, Director/Head of Commercial for CMA says round trip flights from Williams Lake to/from Vancouver will begin starting Thursday, December 16th.

“We’ll begin four days a week leading into Christmas and then through into the New Year, and then starting January 10th, we get set on a really nice schedule of Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. It’s midday flights just before lunch from Vancouver to Williams Lake and then at two o’clock back.” Claeren said, “We know that the morning flight times are very much appreciated. In this case, there’s really limited connectivity in Vancouver compared to what it was prior to COVID, so we feel this maximizes the opportunity to connect in both directions for passengers looking to reach the rest of the country and beyond.”

Claeren added, “ CMA (Central Mountain Air) has continued to service Williams Lake throughout COVID via their extensive BC Charter operations, and this newly restored scheduled service allows us to build on that existing operation, which we know will help provide an essential service to the community while critical transportation links are rebuilt after the storm.”

He noted that flights are for sale later today (November 24) both online and through third parties and directly on their website flycma.com.