Seniors in Clinton have begun to move into 20 new affordable housing units.

“Seniors in B.C. should have the option to stay in the communities they helped build,” said Mable Elmore, B.C.’s Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “This new apartment building will provide seniors in Clinton with quality and affordable homes with support for day-to-day living, close to friends and loved ones. Our government shares the community’s excitement in seeing the building open and will continue to work with our partners to support seniors’ housing needs.”

The new housing development. called Clinton Creek Estates, is a single-storey wood-frame building with 20 one-bedroom apartments, and has a commercial kitchen, lounge, dining area, laundry, accessibility scooter parking, and a covered patio for the residents to use.

Rent will vary based on the residents’ household income.

The housing will be owned and operated by the Clinton and District Assisted Living Society, which will provide residents with hospitality services, including, meals housekeeping, and laundry services.

“After many years of work, we’re thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” said Judy Hampton, chair, CDALS. “The need for seniors’ housing in Clinton and surrounding area is great, and these 20 affordable homes with supports will help residents stay in their community, close to friends and family.”

The project was initially intended to renovate the former Clinton Elementary School into an affordable apartment building with 10 units, but asbestos was found on site. The project changed to a complete redevelopment with double the number of homes.

The Province provided around $6.6 million to the project through BC Housing,