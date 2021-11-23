College of New Caledonia President Dr. Dennis Johnson is the new Board Chair of BC Colleges.

It’s for a two-year that begins today (Tuesday).

BC Colleges represents 10 of the province’s public post-secondary colleges.

Johnson takes over the position from Camosun College President Sherri Bell.

“As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build new opportunities in a changed world, the province’s colleges are focused on ensuring students can access the training and applied education they need for better lives and stronger communities,” said Johnson.

“Thank you to Sherri Bell for her leadership. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure colleges offer students every opportunity to reach their unique goals.”

The board chair works collaboratively with all the BC college presidents, The Research Universities’ Council of BC, and the BC Association of Institutes and Universities.