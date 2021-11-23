According to B.C. health officials, 90.9% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 87.3% are fully vaccinated with both shots.

Over a three-day period, there are 1,052 new cases of the virus, including 196 in Northern Health and 227 in Interior Health.

* Nov. 19-20: 390 new cases * Nov. 20-21: 332 new cases * Nov. 21-22: 330 new cases In addition, there are 3,132 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 210,070 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 337 individuals are in hospital and 115 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. The new/active cases include:

* 196 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 528

* 227 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 589* 345 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,148* 125 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 436* 159 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 0 In the last 72 hours, 10 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,303. The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: four

* Island Health: two

* Fraser Health: two

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks.

From Nov. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.8% of cases.