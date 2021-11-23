A 45-year old man, who police say was wearing body armour when he was arrested, has pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him.

Dennis Scott pled guilty to 5 of the 11 counts he was facing, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a vehicle and dangerous driving.

He’s due back in court on February 2nd to fix a date for sentencing.

Scott was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and with use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

100 Mile House RCMP received a report back on November 9th of last year of a male driving a vehicle on a property near 103 Mile, and pushing another vehicle over an embankment.

Police say the male was then accused of entering the residence with a rifle and demanding to know where his children were.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.