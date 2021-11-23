South Cariboo man, who police say was wearing body armour, pleads guilty
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)
A 45-year old man, who police say was wearing body armour when he was arrested, has pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him.
Dennis Scott pled guilty to 5 of the 11 counts he was facing, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession in a vehicle and dangerous driving.
He’s due back in court on February 2nd to fix a date for sentencing.
Scott was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and with use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.
100 Mile House RCMP received a report back on November 9th of last year of a male driving a vehicle on a property near 103 Mile, and pushing another vehicle over an embankment.
Police say the male was then accused of entering the residence with a rifle and demanding to know where his children were.
A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.