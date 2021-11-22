On Thursday evening just before 7, 100 Mile House RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol, and members of other Emergency Services teams attended the scene.

Police say witnesses reported seeing an older Volkswagon Jetta swerving all over the highway then losing control, going across the highway, and ending up overturned in the southbound lane ditch.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Sevend Neilsen said Fire Crews and BC Ambulance worked hard to extract the lone occupant, performed CPR, and were able to get a faint pulse.

The 30-year-old female was taken to 100 Mile Hospital then later transferred to Vancouver General Hospital.

Neilsen said at 2:42 this afternoon 100 Mile House RCMP were notified by the BC Coroner Service that the driver had died in hospital.

“100 Mile House RCMP offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” he said.

Neilsen said there are indications that road conditions and alcohol were factors in the single-vehicle collision and their investigation will continue in support of the BC Coroners Service.