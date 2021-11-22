The accused in a serious stabbing incident in Williams Lake will be sentenced early next year.

35-year old Brent Adolph is due back in Supreme Court on February 10th.

Adolph, originally charged with attempted murder. pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

He was charged in connection with a stabbing in May of 2016.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the corner of Lakeview Crescent and Broadway Avenue South where they located a 27-year old male in medical distress.

He was rushed to Cariboo Memorial Hospital and was immediately flown out to a larger centre in critical condition.