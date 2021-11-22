Police have confirmed that they have found two missing women from earlier this month safe and sound.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said Valerie Tremblay who was reported missing on November 6th, was located in Quesnel over the weekend.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson says late last week Samantha Godwin was also located.

Williams Lake RCMP continues to look for Jamie Haller who was reported as missing by family members to Merritt RCMP back on November 5th.

Police say there is information to believe that she could possibly be in Williams Lake and that there are outstanding arrest warrants for her arrest, which may be a reason she is avoiding the police.

If you have any information about Jamie Haller or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.