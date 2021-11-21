UPDATE, Sunday, Nov.21st, 11:15 AM:

The semi-truck driver who died in yesterday’s (Saturday) collision was revealed to be a 71-year-old man from Abbotsford.

RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the investigation was still in the early stages.

As of 9:08 am, DriveBC said the highway was still restricted to one lane, alternating traffic, and said the next update would come at 2 pm.

Saturday Nov.20th, 12:10 AM:

One man has died following a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a passenger bus on Highway 16 near the Goat River Bridge, 39 Km West of McBride.

The McBride RCMP and fire crews attended the scene just before 1:30 yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and once they arrived, both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The driver of the semi-truck was deceased at the scene while the nine bus passengers along with the driver suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious.

In addition, police were notified that a Good Samaritan transported three additional bus passengers. who sustained minor injuries, to the hospital.

One individual was airlifted to a larger medical facility.

“While the investigation remains in the very early stages, preliminary indications are that the semi was travelling eastbound and lost control, striking the bus which was travelling westbound,” stated S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

A collision reconstruction and analyst has been called to assist in the investigation.

The area was closed in both directions for several hours but reopened to single lane alternating traffic just before midnight.