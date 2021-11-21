The CNC Research Forest Society (CNCRFS) is looking to the communities CNC serves for an environmentally focused project to support through its legacy fund.

Individuals, businesses, community groups, First Nations communities, government agencies, or secondary and post-secondary schools in the areas around Prince George, Bear Lake, McLeod Lake, Mackenzie, Quesnel, Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, and Burns Lake can apply for these funds.

The Society is looking for legacy projects focused on environmental improvement, renewable natural resource education and outreach programs, outdoor recreation improvement, or social and environmental commitment to local communities.

Up to $50,000 is on the table for the successful project that will be chosen in the spring of 2022.

“The CNC Research Forest was founded on the principles of providing new research and learning opportunities for natural resource and forestry students at CNC,” said Tara Szerencsi, CNC Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services.

“This legacy fund extends the benefits of the Research Forest as we watch projects with long-term community impact develop and grow.”

In March 2020, the CNCRFS awarded its first legacy fund grants, worth $45,000 each, to the Young Rainbow Warriors Society for the expansion of their forest food park and cultural center near Burns Lake and to the District of Mackenzie for the development of a 10-kilometre community trail connection to on-route recreation amenities within Mackenzie.

“It was inspiring to see so many creative minds focused on the environment to better their communities. We’re hoping to keep the momentum going and look forward to supporting another project,” said CNC Research Forest Manager Carl Pollard.

Applications can be found on the CNC website, and the deadline for submissions is January 12, 2022.