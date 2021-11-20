The 100 Mile House Wranglers will host the North Okanagan Nights with some special fans in the stands.

Tonight is parent’s night at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, a spokesperson from the team says around 20 sets of the Wranglers players’ parents will be in attendance.

There will be a get-together for the players to visit with their parents.

In addition, the Wranglers will be collecting dry goods for Princeton tonight, and all next week. They will be accepting canned goods, diapers, blankets, toilet paper, and other nonperishables.

According to the team spokesperson, the game in Princeton next weekend will reportedly go ahead.