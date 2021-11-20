Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says a small team of forensic coroners is working with law enforcement and search and rescue professionals to try to locate people who were reported missing after the extreme rainfall event and subsequent landslide near Duffy Lake.

“One person was located deceased on Monday, November 15th,” Lapointe said, “On Wednesday, November 17th, the team recovered another deceased individual, and two additional decedents were recovered on Thursday, November 18th.”

Lapointe says search efforts continued on Friday to locate one more person reported as missing, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The BC RCMP says the search efforts, which included a police service dog continued throughout the remainder of Friday morning, but have concluded. Police say all current search efforts have been exhausted, and discussions are underway as to how and when, best to proceed.