The Williams Lake RCMP is investigating an incident outside a school involving a firearm,

At 12:14 PM, police were called to a report of a person with a firearm outside Columneetza Secondary School. The school and several other nearby schools were placed on lockdown to ensure safety.

Officers and a police service dog conducted a thorough search of the area and found two loaded firearms.

Police say two youths have been arrested and remain in custody.

“While the investigation is continuing, early indications are the firearms may be linked to an overnight break-in at a local firearm retail outlet in Williams Lake,” BC RCMP S/Sgt. Jannelle Shoihet says.