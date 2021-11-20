The province says Highway 3 and Highway 7 are now open to the southern Interior of BC for essential purposes and goods movement.

According to the province, essential purposes for travel are defined in the Travel Restrictions Order through the Emergency Programs Act, and checkpoints will be in place and travel restrictions will be enforced.

The province says drivers should expect sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 7, and three sections of single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 3 east of Hope.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urges preparation and patience for those who must travel for essential purposes. They are also strongly encouraged to wait an extra day or two to travel if possible, and to use extreme caution.