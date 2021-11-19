Update:

Williams Lake RCMP says the LockDown at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus is over.

Update:

The Williams Lake RCMP confirmed that they have two people in custody and their investigation continues.

Original Story

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron confirmed this afternoon just after 12:30 that Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus is on LockDown.

Byron is also asking the public to stay away and not to come into the area.

More to come.