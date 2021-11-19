Wells Mayor Gabe Fourchalk has announced he is resigning, effective immediately.

Fourchalk announced his resignation through a letter posted on the municipality’s website and Facebook page.

Fourchalk wrote that Wells Council had “received letters stating he was in a ‘perceived conflict of interest’, causing a ripple effect that stripped his ability to do his job effectively as the Mayor.”

“Whether or not you like the fact that BGM/ODV are here, they are a major part of this town, now, and in the future, and it is important to have the elected officials be apart of the decision-making process, as they are elected to do. If I cannot be a voice on that, then I must resign”

“This has left me with a choice of either continuing to work for the mine, and not being able to do my job as Mayor, or, quitting work for the mine, and then fulfilling my duties as the Mayor, while struggling financially.”

Fourchalk is the second Wells Mayor in a row to resign, Robin Sharpe resigned from the position in 2018.

Fourchalk also serves as the Cariboo Regional District Director for the Wells Municipality.