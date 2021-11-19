Wranglers vs Steam, Nov. 5th, 2021 - (C. Adams - My Cariboo Now staff)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers (4-7-0-1) will be in action this weekend, as the North Okanagan Knights (5-6-2-0) and Sicamous Eagles (3-8-0-0) come to town.

A spokesperson from the team says so far all is a go this weekend, but the team is still trying to navigate their game in Princeton next weekend.

The Princeton Posse were scheduled to host the Kelowna Chiefs on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to the Southern BC floods.

The Wranglers host the Knights on Saturday and the Eagles on Sunday. The Wranglers have not played either team so far this season.