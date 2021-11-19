The BC government gave another update on the road work, assessments, and damage that are being reported across the province.

Residents are being encouraged to check DriveBC for the most up to date information, but as of today (Nov.18th) at 4 pm:

Hwy 7 between Agassiz and Hope opened up for essential travel.

Hwy 1 corridor, progress is being made and debris is being cleared.

Hwy 3, the damage is being assessed and an update should come later this weekend.

Hwy 1 near Fraser Canyon is emergency access only.

Hwy 1 near Abbotsford, there are signs that the water is receding.

Hwy 1 on the Malahat is open, but people should expect delays.

Hwy 19, a sinkhole was found and access is shut down.

Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt, damage was assessed and temporary repairs will take months.

Hwy 99, structures are being assessed.

Hwy 8, assessment will come later, but experts suggest that this highway has some of the most damage.

Side roads are being restored where they can.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said measures are being taken to limit non-essential travel and to stop hoarding.

“The declaration of the provincial state of emergency will allow us to implement any provincial emergency measures needed. And in the coming days we expect to leverage that authority.”

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming said some areas near Vancouver were running low on fuel, but for residents not to panic.

“We’re taking a number of steps to maintain a supply of fuel. Working with Trans Mountain for example to get their pipeline running quickly and safely. We’re exploring options to have fuel transported from other jurisdictions, like Alberta and the United States.”

Around 17,000 people have been evacuated in BC, around 6,900 properties are under an evacuation order.