Number of firsts last night in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling
The Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, handed Justin Nelson and the Child Development Centre rink their first loss of the season.
6-2 was the final score.
Fix Auto, led by Brenda Ernst, won their first game of the year, 6-5 over Quesnel Scaffolding Services.
And Service Electric, skipped by Shane Yamamoto, picked up their first point of the season in a 6-6 tie with Redz Shedz.
Looking at the standings, The Child Development Centre still leads the way at 5 and 1.
The Billy is next at 4 and 2.
STANDINGS
Child Development Centre 5-1
Billy Barker Casino 4-2
Redz Shedz 3-2-1
Quesnel Scaffolding Services 3-3
Fix Auto 1-4
Service Electric 0-4-1