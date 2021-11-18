The Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, handed Justin Nelson and the Child Development Centre rink their first loss of the season.

6-2 was the final score.

Fix Auto, led by Brenda Ernst, won their first game of the year, 6-5 over Quesnel Scaffolding Services.

And Service Electric, skipped by Shane Yamamoto, picked up their first point of the season in a 6-6 tie with Redz Shedz.

Looking at the standings, The Child Development Centre still leads the way at 5 and 1.

The Billy is next at 4 and 2.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre 5-1

Billy Barker Casino 4-2

Redz Shedz 3-2-1

Quesnel Scaffolding Services 3-3

Fix Auto 1-4

Service Electric 0-4-1