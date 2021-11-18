A tentative deal has been struck between the union and the company at Gibraltar Mine.

Curtis Finley, the President of Unifor Local 30-18, explains how they got to this point.

“The company the the union have met, we started talks on Monday morning. At approximately 1-50 in that afternoon, strike notice was issued, 72-hour strike notice was issued. We talked throughout those hours and as of now we do have a tentative agreement that we are just finalizing to bring to the membership.”

Finley says details won’t be released until the membership has had a chance to vote on the tentative deal.

He says the bargaining committee is recommending acceptance.

There are 530 union members, most from the Quesnel and Williams Lake areas, working at the mine.