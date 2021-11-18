The BC SPCA says the animals at their Abbotsford branch have been evacuated to other shelters.

“We have animals at the Chilliwack branch, but it’s hard for the public to get to” says BC SPCA Senior Officer of Protection Eileen Drever, “what we’re doing and what we’re offering right now is if any pet guardian is looking for assistance to reach out to us, and we’ll provide assistance in any way that we can, that includes emergency boarding.”

She says animals have been evacuated to Vancouver and Maple Ridge as well.

Drever says the evacuation of the animals has gone well, but they are receiving calls for assistance from the public.

“We’re partnering with the ESS, and we have set up a table in Abbotsford,” Drever says, “If pet guardians require any food or supplies, they can access them there. If people would like to donate some supplies, they can contact their local shelter.”

Drever says anyone who requires assistance can call 1-855-622-7722.

“Most of us regard our pets as family members, and when they’re having to be evacuated, we want them to stay together,” Drever says, “in extreme circumstances, they may have to reach out to the BC SPCA, and we can provide emergency boarding. It’s really heartwarming to see everybody pulling together to help these animals. They provide unconditional love, and it’s really rewarding when we’re able to help them and their pets.”