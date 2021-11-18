A decision on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy in the Quesnel School District is on hold.

The issue was discussed in-camera before last (Wednesday) night’s meeting, but was not on the regular agenda.

Board Chair Tony Goulet explained why.

“Some surveys are out there and we just collecting more information. There is also, to my understanding, no need to make a decision at any given time, we have some time to work through this. There are some documents out there that we are still looking at and still reviewing, some things that need some clarification, and some more information.”

That didn’t sit well with Trustee Cyril Tobin.

“I have to be honest Tony that I struggle with the value of a local school board when we have to walk lockstep with BCSTA (BC School Trustees Association) and BCPSEA (BC Public School Employers’ Association) to be honest. I’ve lost my loving feeling for having local representation when we don’t really do anything to represent unless it’s approved.”

Mandatory vaccination is expected to be on the agenda of next month’s Board meeting.

The Prince George School Board has decided not to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.