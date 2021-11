Quesnel’s Board of Education has selected its Chair for the next year, and it is a familiar face.

Trustee Tony Goulet has been re-elected to that position by his peers.

Goulet, who was also Chair back in 2017, defeated Trustee David Chapman in a vote.

Chapman was acclaimed as the Vice Chair.

Gloria Jackson, the Chair in 2018 and 2019, was the Vice Chair this past year but is stepping aside this time around.