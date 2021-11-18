B.C. is reporting 324 new cases of COVID-19, Northern Health has 73, and Interior Health has 50.

This has trended down since last Wednesday, where we saw 555 new cases on November 10th.

There are 3,380 active cases in the province, of the active cases, 379 individuals are in hospital and 109 are in intensive care.

507 active cases are in the north, 622 are in the interior.

The new/active cases include:

* 108 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,221

* 60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 492

* 50 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 622

* 73 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 507

* 33 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 479

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

In the last 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,281.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: two

* Vancouver Coastal Health: two

* Northern Health: two

* Island Health: one

90.7% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a vaccine and 86.9% have received their second dose.

91.2% of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 87.4% have received their second dose.

From Nov. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.8% of cases.

From Nov. 2-15, they accounted for 71.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 9-15) – Total 3,133

* Not vaccinated: 1,755 (56.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 149 (4.8%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,229 (39.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Nov. 2-15) – Total 342

* Not vaccinated: 219 (64.0%)

* Partially vaccinated: 27 (7.9%)

* Fully vaccinated: 96 (28.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 9-15)

* Not vaccinated: 223.3

* Partially vaccinated: 62.7

* Fully vaccinated: 27.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 2-15)

* Not vaccinated: 45.4

* Partially vaccinated: 17.0

* Fully vaccinated: 2.1