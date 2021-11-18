Many Cariboo residents are wondering when grocery store shelves will be restocked.

According to a Save-On-Foods spokesperson they are doing their best to make that short-lived.

In an Email to MyCaribooNow, it said: We (Save-On-Foods) can assure you that we are utilizing all of our resources and working with local authorities and organizations to get products to our stores and to support those communities that need it most, as quickly as possible. Barring unexpected delays, deliveries will arrive in these communities in the next two days.

We have also reached out to Safeway and Sobeys about more stock coming to the Cariboo but have not yet heard back.