The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is reporting a decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health areas.

131 new cases were reported for last week (November 7th to 13th), 69 of which were in the Quesnel local health area, 58 were in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, and 4 were in the 100 Mile area.

The week before (October 31st to November 6th), 137 new cases were reported across the Cariboo’s local health areas. 69 of those cases were in the Quesnel area, 65 were in the Cariboo Chilcotin area, and 3 were in the 100 Mile House area.

The BCCDC’s latest data also shows that 78% of eligible people in the Quesnel and Cariboo/Chilcotin local health areas, and 77% in the 100 Mile House area have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s no change from last week.

n the 100 Mile House area, 72% in the Quesnel area and 71% in the Cariboo/Chilcotin have received theirs. That’s a one percent increase in the Quesnel and 100 Mile House areas and no change in the Cariboo Chilcotin area/