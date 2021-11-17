Northern Health is reporting a COVID-19 exposure within the Quesnel School District.

It is for Ecole Red Bluff Lhtako School on Maple Drive.

The exposure dates are from November 8th through the 10th.

This is the second exposure in Quesnel this week.

St. Ann’s Catholic School was closed on Monday due to a lack of staffing, and only offered on-line classes yesterday after Northern Health identified cases of COVID-19 within the community of the school.

There were three sets of exposure dates in that case, October 27-29, November 1-5, and November 8th through the 10th.