The Quesnel Fire Department was on the scene early this morning responding to a structure fire on Dragon Lake Road.

Fire Chief Ron Richert said they were dispatched at 5 am.

“Upon arrival, we had a fully involved residential home that was fully engulfed,” Richert said, “We had approximately 16 firefighters with 4 pieces of apparatus and we called in extra tender support from Kersley Volunteer Fire Department with 2 members.”

Richert said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and that the structure is a total write-off.