The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since November 6th.

Police received a report of a missing person on November 6th, family reported that Vallie Tremblay had not been seen or heard from in several days, which is out of character for her.

According to police, family later stated that they have heard from Vallie via social media, but there have been no reports of in-person contact with her.

Police say she lives a high-risk lifestyle, and police wish to speak to her to confirm her wellbeing. Police believe she is in the Williams Lake area.

Vallie Tremblay is described as:

Caucasian female

41-years-old

5’5″ or 165 cms

115 lbs or 52 kgs

Slender Build

Shoulder length blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information about Vallie Tremblay, or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.