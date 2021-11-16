A media spokesperson for Save-On-Foods told Vista Radio through an email that at this time, all shipments in and out of the lower mainland are on hold based on the current road conditions.

The spokesperson went on to say that they are exploring all avenues to get products to their stores as quickly as possible and are asking their customers to maintain normal shopping habits.

“This will help our Save-On team members keep the shelves full for everyone,” the spokesperson said, adding that they understand that these are uncertain times and many people just want to do what’s right for their families.

We have also reached out