The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

On Sunday, November 7th, Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a verbal altercation at a restaurant on Oliver Street where it was reported that two people were having an argument. Police located and spoke with one of the persons involved, however the other person had left the area before police arrived.

Samantha Godwin was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle. According to police, she lives a high risk lifestyle, and police wish to confirm her wellbeing. Police believe she is in the Williams Lake area.

Samantha Godwin is described as:

Indigenous female

41-years-old

5’8″, or 173 cms

161 lbs or 73 kgs

Medium build

Blonde Hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information about Samantha Godwin or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.