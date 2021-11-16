As of November 7th, 2021, the Williams Lake RCMP had responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles, and 18 attempted thefts of vehicles.

In response to the spike in crime, front line officers of the Williams Lake detachment, along with the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, targeted several prolific offenders. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two prolific offenders.

According to the RCMP, Houston Sigsworth was arrested and charged with:

Fail to comply with Release Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Break and Enter

Obstruction of a peace officer

Driving while prohibited

Sigsworth was remanded into custody, and will appear in court November 17th.

Police say Chelsea Woods was also arrested, and charged with:

Fail to comply with a Probation Order

Theft under $5,000

Obstruction of a peace officer

Mischief.

Woods was remanded into custody and appeared in court on November 15th.

In addition, two more prolific offenders have warrants for their arrests.

Orry Wickstrand of Williams Lake is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0, 280 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Wickstrand is wanted for:

Possesstion of Property Obtained by Crime of $5,000

Breach of a Conditional Sentence Order

Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Flight from police

Dean Orden Otis Mecham is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous male, 6’3, 174 lbs, with brown eyes and hair.

Police say Mecham is on multiple warrants for 23 Criminal Code charges, including:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Breach of Release Order

Possession of firearm while prohibited

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of break in instruments.

Police say two additional suspects have been identified, and police are seeking their arrest as well, however their names will not be released until an Information is sworn in relation to those offenders.

The Williams Lake RCMP is asking members of the public to not approach these individuals, and instead contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.