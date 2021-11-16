RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
As of November 7th, 2021, the Williams Lake RCMP had responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles, and 18 attempted thefts of vehicles.
In response to the spike in crime, front line officers of the Williams Lake detachment, along with the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, targeted several prolific offenders. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of two prolific offenders.
According to the RCMP, Houston Sigsworth was arrested and charged with:
- Fail to comply with Release Order
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Break and Enter
- Obstruction of a peace officer
- Driving while prohibited
Sigsworth was remanded into custody, and will appear in court November 17th.
Police say Chelsea Woods was also arrested, and charged with:
- Fail to comply with a Probation Order
- Theft under $5,000
- Obstruction of a peace officer
- Mischief.
Woods was remanded into custody and appeared in court on November 15th.
Supplied by RCMP
In addition, two more prolific offenders have warrants for their arrests.
Orry Wickstrand of Williams Lake is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0, 280 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.
Wickstrand is wanted for:
- Possesstion of Property Obtained by Crime of $5,000
- Breach of a Conditional Sentence Order
- Operation of a conveyance while prohibited
- Flight from police
Supplied by RCMP
Dean Orden Otis Mecham is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous male, 6’3, 174 lbs, with brown eyes and hair.
Police say Mecham is on multiple warrants for 23 Criminal Code charges, including:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Breach of Release Order
- Possession of firearm while prohibited
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of break in instruments.
Police say two additional suspects have been identified, and police are seeking their arrest as well, however their names will not be released until an Information is sworn in relation to those offenders.
The Williams Lake RCMP is asking members of the public to not approach these individuals, and instead contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.