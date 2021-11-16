A date for sentencing has been set for a man found guilty of manslaughter in the Alexis Creek area.

26-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on February 22nd.

Gilpin was originally charged with Second Degree Murder but was found guilty of the lesser charge following a trial that lasted for several weeks.

He was found not guilty of obstructing justice.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to the Redstone reserve back on October 19th of 2018.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of an adult male.