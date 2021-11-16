St. Anne’s School in Quesnel was closed today (Monday) due to COVID-19 cases within the school.

A letter from the Catholic Independent Schools Kamloops Diocese Officer of the Superintendent of Schools went out to parents explaining the situation.

It states that Northern Health had identified some cases and that contact tracing was underway to determine the origin of the transmission.

The letter says the school was closed for today due to limited staffing in order to maintain safe operations.

The school will only be offering remote online classes tomorrow (Tuesday) as well.