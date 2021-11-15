Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Friday, November 5th, family members reported Jamie Haller as missing to Merritt RCMP.

Despite efforts made by the RCMP to locate Haller, she is still missing and Saunderson said there are outstanding arrest warrants for her arrest, which may be a reason she is avoiding the police.

Police say Haller lives a high-risk lifestyle and there is a concern for her wellbeing.

Haller is described as a 27-year-old Indigenous female, 5-foot 3-inches tall, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Police say there is information to believe that Haller could possibly be in Williams Lake.

Anyone with information about Jamie Haller or where she might be is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP AT 250-392-6211.