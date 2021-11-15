Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect today for Clinton and 100 Mile House.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven said a significant weather system is moving through the area bringing with it snow, rain, and strong, gusty winds.

“So we do have a Special Weather Statement in effect for the 100 Mile House region. We’ve already seen some fairly gusty southwesterly winds ahead of this system getting up to 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and as this system continues to move eastwards, those winds are going to shift becoming westerly or northwesterly and again gusting in that 50 to 70 kilometers per hour range which could result in local power outages.”

Erven noted that Environment Canada is also seeing periods of snow in Williams Lake up towards even Prince George as some northwesterly winds are not quite as strong as in 100 Mile House.

Erven added that the gusty winds should continue into the evening hours tapering off overnight as the system moves further east.

The weather for tomorrow is looking to be much improved throughout the province.