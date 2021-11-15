Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club hosted a bronze gloves event on Saturday (Nov 13) and local fighters won all but two of the bouts.

Noah Kennedy won a split decision over Cam Moniz of Kelowna in what was voted as the fight of the night.

Kennedy was also awarded the bronze boy award as the top male fighter.

Melissa O’Flynn was the bronze girl.

She too won a split decision in the main event over her opponent, Sabrina Simmons of North Vancouver.

Britynn Carter won a split decision as well over Korona Hamilton of Edmonton.

Earlier in the day at the noon performance, Lucas Oxenbury lost a split decision to his opponent from Nelson, and Brooklyn Olson won a unanimous decision over a fighter from North Vancouver.