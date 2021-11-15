A suspect has been sentenced in connection with a stabbing in Quesnel.

31-year old Trenton Stump pleaded guilty back in April to a charge of aggravated assault.

A charge of assault with a weapon was stayed.

Stump has been sentenced to 679 days in jail, 3 years probation and was also handed a 10-year firearms prohibition.

He was arrested back in February after Quesnel RCMP were called to Seasons House in the 100 block of Carson Avenue.

Police say they were responding to a 9-1-1 call that someone had been stabbed, and upon arrival they located a male with several stab wounds.

He was transported by ambulance to GR Baker Hospital in serious condition.