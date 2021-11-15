The Province says around 1.1 billion trees have been planted in BC since 2018, including 301 million in 2021.

“B.C. is leading the country in its science-based reforestation efforts and has planted over 1 billion trees since 2018,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “This milestone would not have been possible without the hard work of thousands of silviculture workers who prepare and plant millions of diverse saplings, ensuring our forests are resilient for generations to come.”

In 2020, a record 304 million trees were planted in BC, 258 million were planted in 2019, and 255 million were planted in 2018.

In 2022, the province says around 5,000 silviculture workers will be employed to plant trees, and another 1,300 are preparing millions of seedlings for cold storage, where they’ll wait to be planted.

“Reforestation is vitally important to the people of Quesnel and to communities throughout the Cariboo and beyond,” said Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, “If we take care of our forests today, they will be there for future generations.”

BC’s annual tree-planting efforts start on the coast in February and expand into the Interior and Northern regions in July.