Interior Health is reporting more potential COVID-19 exposures at Cariboo Chilcotin schools to start the month.

Interior Health lists the following schools and dates for potential exposures.

Chilcotin Road Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 1st – 4th

Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 1st and 5th

Mountain View Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 2nd and 4th

150 Mile Elementary, Nov. 4th and 5th

According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.