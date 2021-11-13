More Cariboo Chilcotin COVID-19 school exposures to start November
Photo by MyCaribooNow staff
Interior Health is reporting more potential COVID-19 exposures at Cariboo Chilcotin schools to start the month.
Interior Health lists the following schools and dates for potential exposures.
- Chilcotin Road Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 1st – 4th
- Marie Sharpe Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 1st and 5th
- Mountain View Elementary, Williams Lake, Nov. 2nd and 4th
- 150 Mile Elementary, Nov. 4th and 5th
According to Interior Health, when a school staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19, public health will notify staff and students who need to take a specific action, such as self-monitoring or isolation as a result of a COVID-19 exposure. Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious, and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.