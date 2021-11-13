The 100 Mile House Wranglers travelled to Kelowna to face the Chiefs in their first game of the weekend.

The Wranglers opened the scoring in the first, with a powerplay goal from Nathan Bohmer, assisted by Kyler Opp. However, it would be all Kelowna for the rest of the game, as they answered back with four goals in the rest of the first, one from Spencer Horning (assists Tegan Neuman, Patrick Reynolds), and a hat trick from Jordan Lowry, two of his goals came on on the powerplay.

In the second, Kelowna continued their powerplay success, with three more powerplay goals from Horning (assists Reynolds, Neuman), Ty Marchant (assist Neuman), and Reynolds, (assist Lowry).

In the third, the Chiefs would add one more powerplay goal, coming from Owen Slauson with Horning picking up the assist, to make the final 8-1.

The Wranglers wracked up 34 penalty minutes on 13 penalties, including one 10-minute misconduct from Tyler Lalikeas.

Loic Mainguy-Crepault was credited with the loss in the game for the Wranglers, he stopped 10 of 15 shots before being pulled for Casey Thomson at the 23:33 mark of the game. Thomson stopped 27 of 30 shots.

The Chiefs now have two wins over the Wranglers this season, the first of which came on October 16th.

Tonight, the Wranglers will be in action against another team that has two wins over them this season, the Chase Heat.