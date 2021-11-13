B.C. health officials reported on Friday (Nov.12th) that 90.6% of eligible people 12 and older in the province have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5% are fully vaccinated with both shots.

Over a two-day period, B.C. is reporting 992 new cases, including 166 in Northern Health and 263 in Interior Health.

* Nov. 10-11: 519 new cases

* Nov. 11-12: 473 new cases

There are currently 4,265 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 384 individuals are currently in hospital and 124 are in intensive care.

The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 166 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 645

* 263 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 862

* 308 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,575

* 117 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 510

* 138 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 614

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 59

In the past 48 hours, 23 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,257.

The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: one

* Interior Health: two

* Fraser Health: eight

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 11

* Island Health: one

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (Fraser Health) and Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health).

The outbreaks at The Emerald at Elim Village, Bethshan Gardens, Hallmark on the Park (Fraser Health) and GR Baker Memorial Hospital (Northern Health) have been declared over.

From Nov. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 61.0% of cases and from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10 they accounted for 68.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Nov. 4-10) – Total 3,517

* Not vaccinated: 1,962 (55.8%)

* Partially vaccinated: 184 (5.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 1,371 (39.0%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Oct. 28 to Nov. 10) – Total 383

* Not vaccinated: 237 (61.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 27 (7.0%)

* Fully vaccinated: 119 (31.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Nov. 4-10)

* Not vaccinated: 255.0

* Partially vaccinated: 69.7

* Fully vaccinated: 31.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Oct. 28 to Nov. 10)

* Not vaccinated: 47.4

* Partially vaccinated: 16.5

* Fully vaccinated: 2.6