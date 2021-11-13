Interior Health is expanding access to navigating home and community care and chronic disease management services into the South Cariboo and Thompson regions.

Residents in those areas can connect to healthcare services in their community seven days a week by calling 1-800-707-8550.

The number was launched as a pilot project in the South Okanagan in September 2020, and has since expanded into the Kootenay Boundary, East Kootenay, Central Okanagan, and the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Those who call the number will reach a central intake office, and be connected to the appropriate services.

Interior Health notes that this number does not replace existing contact numbers, including the Interior Health crisis line (1-888-353-2273), hospital or emergency services, or 911.