100 mile laundromat drop off for Coats for All (C Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

Once again residents in the South Cariboo have an opportunity to give the gift of warmth to those in need.

The annual Coats for All drive in 100 Mile House is underway until the end of the month.

Now in its 22nd year, we asked Organizer Annie McKave if she has seen an increase in the number of people needing this help.

“It seems to increase each year,” McKave said, “First of all the donations increase each year and we never seem to have any leftover at the end of the program, we only run it for one month, so yes there’s a definite need.”

McKave said at the moment it’s a little slow for donations of men’s coats and that they could really use a few more of those.

The Drive which goes on for the entire month of November will have something new taking place this year according to McKave.

“We’re going to have a special day at St Timothy’s on Friday, November 19th from 10 am to 2 pm, we’re going to be open for people to pick up coats there. It’s an additional venue to help people out who maybe can’t get to the other venues.”

Those wishing to donate men, ladies, and children’s coats and warm winter items are asked to drop them off at 100 Mile Laundry from Monday to Saturday right up until November 30th.

Last year Coats for All distributed approximately 335 winter coats, 250 vests, hoodies, sweaters, snowsuits and snow pants, and 600 scarves, toques, mittens, and gloves.