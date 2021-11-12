Northern Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at GR Baker Memorial Hospital over
GR Baker Hospital (supplied by Northern Health)
Northern Health Medical Health Officers have declared the COVID-19 outbreak at GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel over.
According to Northern Health, five patients and five staff had tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the outbreak, which was declared on October 14th. Sadly, one of the patients who had tested positive passed away.
Northern Health says there have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since mid-October.