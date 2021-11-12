A report on northern bus services is expected to come out next week.

That’s according to BC Auditor General Michael Pickup.

The audit will determine whether the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure:

ensured the delivery of an effective interim long-distance bus service to B.C. northern communities

has a plan to develop a sustainable solution for long-distance ground transportation that reflects the needs of northern communities

Specifically, the audit will assess whether the ministry is:

ensuring delivery of interim services to the region

verifying delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable interim services

ensuring efficient interim services

developing a plan for a sustainable solution

WATCH: